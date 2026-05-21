Russia will enhance the level of preparation of strategic & tactical nuclear forces, Putin stated - clip 2

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Russia will enhance the level of preparation of strategic and tactical nuclear forces, Putin stated.
Other remarks on the exercises:
➡️Russia will equip the Strategic Missile Forces with new missile systems.
➡️The Russian army will practice solving combat tasks based on the experience of the Special Military Operation.
➡️ The Sarmat missile is capable of overcoming all modern and prospective air defense systems, the head of state reminded.
➡️ Russia does not intend to get involved in an arms race.
➡️ The joint nuclear exercises of Russia and Belarus strengthen military brotherhood and the cohesion of units and formations.
➡️Russia and Belarus plan to hold the "Shield of the Union 2027" military exercises next year.
Adding:
Xi Jinping briefed Putin over tea on the outcomes of Trump's visit to China, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.
Key Kremlin statements:
🔸 Moscow does not endorse the use of coercive pressure by Washington against foreign governments
🔸 Iran was discussed by Putin and Xi during their tea meeting in China
🔸 Putin informed Xi of Russia's proposal to transfer enriched uranium out of Iran to Russian territory
🔸 The uranium transfer proposal is for Tehran and Washington to decide — the US has not accepted it yet
🔸 The US blockade of Cuba is causing catastrophic consequences for ordinary people — further American muscle-flexing will only worsen their situation
@DD Geopolitics