Russia will enhance the level of preparation of strategic & tactical nuclear forces, Putin stated - clip 2

Russia will enhance the level of preparation of strategic and tactical nuclear forces, Putin stated.



Other remarks on the exercises:



➡️Russia will equip the Strategic Missile Forces with new missile systems.



➡️The Russian army will practice solving combat tasks based on the experience of the Special Military Operation.



➡️ The Sarmat missile is capable of overcoming all modern and prospective air defense systems, the head of state reminded.



➡️ Russia does not intend to get involved in an arms race.



➡️ The joint nuclear exercises of Russia and Belarus strengthen military brotherhood and the cohesion of units and formations.



➡️Russia and Belarus plan to hold the "Shield of the Union 2027" military exercises next year.

Adding:

Xi Jinping briefed Putin over tea on the outcomes of Trump's visit to China, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.



Key Kremlin statements:



🔸 Moscow does not endorse the use of coercive pressure by Washington against foreign governments



🔸 Iran was discussed by Putin and Xi during their tea meeting in China



🔸 Putin informed Xi of Russia's proposal to transfer enriched uranium out of Iran to Russian territory



🔸 The uranium transfer proposal is for Tehran and Washington to decide — the US has not accepted it yet



🔸 The US blockade of Cuba is causing catastrophic consequences for ordinary people — further American muscle-flexing will only worsen their situation





@DD Geopolitics