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Russia will enhance the level of preparation of strategic & tactical nuclear forces, Putin stated - clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Russia will enhance the level of preparation of strategic and tactical nuclear forces, Putin stated.

Other remarks on the exercises:

➡️Russia will equip the Strategic Missile Forces with new missile systems.

➡️The Russian army will practice solving combat tasks based on the experience of the Special Military Operation.

➡️ The Sarmat missile is capable of overcoming all modern and prospective air defense systems, the head of state reminded.

➡️ Russia does not intend to get involved in an arms race.

➡️ The joint nuclear exercises of Russia and Belarus strengthen military brotherhood and the cohesion of units and formations.

➡️Russia and Belarus plan to hold the "Shield of the Union 2027" military exercises next year. 

Adding:

Xi Jinping briefed Putin over tea on the outcomes of Trump's visit to China, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.

Key Kremlin statements:

🔸 Moscow does not endorse the use of coercive pressure by Washington against foreign governments

🔸 Iran was discussed by Putin and Xi during their tea meeting in China

🔸 Putin informed Xi of Russia's proposal to transfer enriched uranium out of Iran to Russian territory

🔸 The uranium transfer proposal is for Tehran and Washington to decide — the US has not accepted it yet

🔸 The US blockade of Cuba is causing catastrophic consequences for ordinary people — further American muscle-flexing will only worsen their situation


@DD Geopolitics

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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