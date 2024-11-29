RT News - November 29 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 29, 2024
rt.com
It has a speed of over 12 thousand kilometers an hour and can reduce a target to ashes. Vladimir Putin discloses more details of Russia’s cutting-edge Oreshnik missile, comparing it to a meteorite strike. The Israeli Prime minister says a full-scale conflict with Hezbollah could be in the offing, if a shaky ceasefire collapses. That’s as both sides already trade accusations on violating the agreement. Syrian armed forces with the help of Russian air support, attempt to counter a large-scale militant uprising in the country’s North West. Anger boils on the streets of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, as protesters try to storm the parliament building, outraged at the government’s decision to suspend EU membership talks.