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TREASON 2
The Seeds of Life
The Seeds of Life
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186 views • August 29, 2022

Revelation 13

...5 The beast was given a mouth to utter proud words and blasphemies and to exercise its authority for forty-two months. 6 It opened its mouth to blaspheme God (Yuval Noah Harari), and to slander his name and his dwelling place and those who live in heaven. 7 It was given power to wage war against God’s holy people and to conquer them. And it was given authority over every tribe, people, language and nation. 8 All inhabitants of the earth will worship the beast—all whose names have not been written in the Lamb’s book of life, the Lamb who was slain from the creation of the world....


15 The second beast (artificial intelligence - AI) was given power to give breath to the image of the first beast, so that the image could speak and cause all who refused to worship the image to be killed. 16 It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark (injected luciferase nano graphene 5G Bluetooth technology) on their right hands or on their foreheads, 17 so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.


IT'S NOT COVID - IT'S 5G RADIATION POISONINGS! "FIX THE WORLD PROJECT"-PART 1 A MUST LISTEN & SHARE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cjEYoOnBKxJf/

Watch Part 2 here:

 https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/5g-and-nanotech-in-the-covid-jabs/ref/6/

Special thanks to Maria Zeee

https://zeeemedia.com/

and

Todd Callender

https://www.truthforhealth.org/

DR. DAVID MARTIN CALLS FOR PROSECUTIONS | FAUCI KNEW REMDESIVIR WOULD KILL THOUSANDS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/znk0wUe7LB0c/

COVID Hospital Protocols. Paid to murder.


-The CARES Act is providing bonus payments to Hospitals when you have a diagnosis of COVID.


Center for Medicare and Medicaid service is waiving patient rights.

Hospitals get a bonus payment:


When they give you a free Covid test


Another when you have positive Covid test result.


Another when they admit you into the hospital with a Covid diagnosis


Another when they put you on remdesivir


Another when they put you on a ventilator


Another if your death certificate states you died of Covid


Another bonus payment to Coroners who take care of the body.



























Keywords
mind control5gartificial intelligencegenocidenaziunited nationsslaveryfascistmedical tyrannydemocideblood clotszombieworld health organizationbiological weaponvenomglobal governmentcoronavirusgreat resetbrain computer interfacenano lacedata revolutiongraphene oxidemarburg viruspandemic treaty
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