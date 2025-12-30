© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨EXPLOSIVE EXPOSÉ: Dr. David Martin just RIPPED THE MASK off the WHO!
It's NOT a "health" organization—it's a VACCINE PROFITEERING CARTEL controlled by Rockefeller & Wellcome eugenics heirs since 1953!
Born from Bretton Woods blood money, funded by population-control fanatics, they DECLARE "pandemics" to unleash Big Pharma JACKPOTS while humanity suffers!
This is GENOCIDE disguised as "global health"! DEFUND & DESTROY the WHO NOW—before they inject us all!
- The WHO is not a legitimate public health authority but a "corporate front masquerading as a public health body."
- Since 1953, the WHO has operated primarily as a "vaccine-marketing arm" for its major private financiers: the Rockefeller Foundation & the Wellcome Trust.
- The WHO's founding narrative overlooks "who paid the bills." It emerged in the post-World War II era tied to the Bretton Woods financial system (the 1944 conference that established institutions like the IMF and World Bank).
- These private interests (Rockefeller & Wellcome) funded its creation & continue to shape its policies.
- When entities with direct financial stakes in vaccines are given the power to declare "pandemics," the outcome is predictable: massive profits for pharmaceutical companies rather than genuine public health protection.
- The WHO's early architects & funders had connections to early 20th-century eugenics networks—movements that promoted population control, selective breeding & related ideologies under the guise of science.
- This eugenics-influenced mindset persists today, repackaged in modern terms like "global health" & "sustainability."
- As long as unelected private foundations & wealthy interests control global health policy, true accountability & justice are impossible.
