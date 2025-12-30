🚨EXPLOSIVE EXPOSÉ: Dr. David Martin just RIPPED THE MASK off the WHO!





- The WHO is not a legitimate public health authority but a "corporate front masquerading as a public health body."

- Since 1953, the WHO has operated primarily as a "vaccine-marketing arm" for its major private financiers: the Rockefeller Foundation & the Wellcome Trust.

- The WHO's founding narrative overlooks "who paid the bills." It emerged in the post-World War II era tied to the Bretton Woods financial system (the 1944 conference that established institutions like the IMF and World Bank).

- These private interests (Rockefeller & Wellcome) funded its creation & continue to shape its policies.

- When entities with direct financial stakes in vaccines are given the power to declare "pandemics," the outcome is predictable: massive profits for pharmaceutical companies rather than genuine public health protection.

- The WHO's early architects & funders had connections to early 20th-century eugenics networks—movements that promoted population control, selective breeding & related ideologies under the guise of science.

- This eugenics-influenced mindset persists today, repackaged in modern terms like "global health" & "sustainability."

- As long as unelected private foundations & wealthy interests control global health policy, true accountability & justice are impossible.





