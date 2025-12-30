BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXPLOSIVE EXPOSÉ: Dr. David Martin just RIPPED THE MASK off the WHO!
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
366 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 1 day ago

🚨EXPLOSIVE EXPOSÉ: Dr. David Martin just RIPPED THE MASK off the WHO!


It's NOT a "health" organization—it's a VACCINE PROFITEERING CARTEL controlled by Rockefeller & Wellcome eugenics heirs since 1953!


Born from Bretton Woods blood money, funded by population-control fanatics, they DECLARE "pandemics" to unleash Big Pharma JACKPOTS while humanity suffers!


This is GENOCIDE disguised as "global health"! DEFUND & DESTROY the WHO NOW—before they inject us all!


- The WHO is not a legitimate public health authority but a "corporate front masquerading as a public health body."

- Since 1953, the WHO has operated primarily as a "vaccine-marketing arm" for its major private financiers: the Rockefeller Foundation & the Wellcome Trust.

- The WHO's founding narrative overlooks "who paid the bills." It emerged in the post-World War II era tied to the Bretton Woods financial system (the 1944 conference that established institutions like the IMF and World Bank).

- These private interests (Rockefeller & Wellcome) funded its creation & continue to shape its policies.

- When entities with direct financial stakes in vaccines are given the power to declare "pandemics," the outcome is predictable: massive profits for pharmaceutical companies rather than genuine public health protection.

- The WHO's early architects & funders had connections to early 20th-century eugenics networks—movements that promoted population control, selective breeding & related ideologies under the guise of science.

- This eugenics-influenced mindset persists today, repackaged in modern terms like "global health" & "sustainability."

- As long as unelected private foundations & wealthy interests control global health policy, true accountability & justice are impossible.


🚨🚨 THEY TRIED TO ERASE Laura Loomer — AND IT BACKFIRED 🚨🚨

Banned from Twitter.

Locked out of TV.

Blacklisted everywhere else.


Now she’s back on Telegram — naming names, calling out politicians, intel agencies, and media insiders LIVE.

The swamp didn’t expect this comeback.


⚠️ This channel is being watched. JOIN NOW before they censor her again:


https://t.me/LauraLoomer (https://t.me/+mfd1Nwg16cQyYmI0) ✅️

Keywords
vaccinesmark of the beastdeathsreactionsadverse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
China&#8217;s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

China’s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

Belle Carter
Video investigation exposes network of &#8220;empty&#8221; daycares in Minnesota&#8217;s $9 billion Somali-linked fraud scandal

Video investigation exposes network of “empty” daycares in Minnesota’s $9 billion Somali-linked fraud scandal

Cassie B.
Trump brokers fragile Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky signals compromise as Russian strikes intensify

Trump brokers fragile Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky signals compromise as Russian strikes intensify

Belle Carter
U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

Kevin Hughes
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy