Bases 58 Sandy Glaze Part 17 15 Minute Cities and Counties
Sandy Glaze
Published 20 hours ago

Justin Trudeau's plans for the prison state of Canada, 15 minute cities and counties. Sandy Glaze explains what the plans are for the most populated part of Canada, south west Ontario. This data is from a background group of investigators and researchers.

The confinement of all to a 15 minute prison zone, has not gone away.

They continue to make their plans against us all.


