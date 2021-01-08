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Is it Time for the Militias?
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49 views • January 08, 2021
It is the President's responsibility to protect our country from enemies foreign and domestic. With voter fraud prevalent throughout the country and Congress being a traitor to the people they are supposed to serve, it's time to ask, "Is it time for the militias? as affirded us in the Constitution. We look at the astrology around that question.
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected]
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected]
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