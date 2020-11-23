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Intervju med Markus (efter talet)
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5 views • November 23, 2020
Intervju med Markus Andersson efter hans suveräna tal på Mynttorget 22 November om Corona-restriktionerna.
Eloge till den polis som var på plats, faktiskt. Rätt ska vara rätt.
Eloge till den polis som var på plats, faktiskt. Rätt ska vara rätt.
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