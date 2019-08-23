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ʚїɞ ✅ Mecânica Quântica | O Poder do Pensamento | HD Brasil
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30 views • August 23, 2019
Entenda porque o comentários foram desativados. Click aqui = https://youtu.be/hU6ey_2socU
O Poder do Pensamento!
Se você se concentrar em um pensamento, sentir a emoção relativa a ele e realmente acreditar, aquilo que você pensar vai se realizar.
Você pode criar, atrair ou conseguir tudo o que quiser através do pensamento, só não consegue porque não acredita na própria capacidade.
Os únicos limites da sua mente são aqueles que você acredita ter!
Temos que vibrar positivamente. Nossa mente tem que acreditar, sentir e ter pensamentos positivos para atrair boas energias.
Tudo é energia que atraímos do universo para gerar positivismo ou negativismo em nossas vidas. O que faz esta energia ser boa ou ruim é o pensamento e vibração de cada um.
Então, vibre positivamente!
“A lei da mente é implacável. O que você pensa, você cria; o que você sente, você atrai; o que você acredita, torna-se realidade.”
( Siddhartha Gautama – Buda )
Link oficial Quem somos Nós = http://www.whatthebleep.com/
Português = https://translate.google.com.br/translate?sl=auto&tl=pt&js=y&prev=_t&hl=pt-BR&ie=UTF-8&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.whatthebleep.com%2F&edit-text=&act=url
Link oficial Dr. Masaru Emoto = http://www.masaru-emoto.net/
http://www.masaru-emoto.net/english/emoto.html
Estudo comprovando a veracidade do experimento = http://is-masaru-emoto-for-real.com/
Português = https://translate.google.com.br/translate?sl=en&tl=pt&js=y&prev=_t&hl=pt-BR&ie=UTF-8&u=http%3A%2F%2Fis-masaru-emoto-for-real.com%2F&edit-text=&act=url
Livro = http://pesquisa.fnac.pt/ia203909/Masaru-Emoto?SID=87d70390-c95d-7443-6035-d9cf00adba74&UID=0CF27664A-2420-F758-3183-783D6FE97786&Origin=FnacAff&OrderInSession=0&TTL=160720151719
CRÉDITOS
Quem somos nós! 2
What the Bleep Do We Know!
MÚSICA
Dawning Promises - Icon Trailer Music
EDIÇÃO
Photo Amaral
FAIR USE NOTICE: We are making this material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a "fair use" of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
NO INFRINGEMENT OF COPYRIGHT IS INTENDED
Não constitui ofensa aos direitos autorais Lei 9.610/98 Art. 46
- Brasil -
O Poder do Pensamento!
Se você se concentrar em um pensamento, sentir a emoção relativa a ele e realmente acreditar, aquilo que você pensar vai se realizar.
Você pode criar, atrair ou conseguir tudo o que quiser através do pensamento, só não consegue porque não acredita na própria capacidade.
Os únicos limites da sua mente são aqueles que você acredita ter!
Temos que vibrar positivamente. Nossa mente tem que acreditar, sentir e ter pensamentos positivos para atrair boas energias.
Tudo é energia que atraímos do universo para gerar positivismo ou negativismo em nossas vidas. O que faz esta energia ser boa ou ruim é o pensamento e vibração de cada um.
Então, vibre positivamente!
“A lei da mente é implacável. O que você pensa, você cria; o que você sente, você atrai; o que você acredita, torna-se realidade.”
( Siddhartha Gautama – Buda )
Link oficial Quem somos Nós = http://www.whatthebleep.com/
Português = https://translate.google.com.br/translate?sl=auto&tl=pt&js=y&prev=_t&hl=pt-BR&ie=UTF-8&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.whatthebleep.com%2F&edit-text=&act=url
Link oficial Dr. Masaru Emoto = http://www.masaru-emoto.net/
http://www.masaru-emoto.net/english/emoto.html
Estudo comprovando a veracidade do experimento = http://is-masaru-emoto-for-real.com/
Português = https://translate.google.com.br/translate?sl=en&tl=pt&js=y&prev=_t&hl=pt-BR&ie=UTF-8&u=http%3A%2F%2Fis-masaru-emoto-for-real.com%2F&edit-text=&act=url
Livro = http://pesquisa.fnac.pt/ia203909/Masaru-Emoto?SID=87d70390-c95d-7443-6035-d9cf00adba74&UID=0CF27664A-2420-F758-3183-783D6FE97786&Origin=FnacAff&OrderInSession=0&TTL=160720151719
CRÉDITOS
Quem somos nós! 2
What the Bleep Do We Know!
MÚSICA
Dawning Promises - Icon Trailer Music
EDIÇÃO
Photo Amaral
FAIR USE NOTICE: We are making this material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a "fair use" of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
NO INFRINGEMENT OF COPYRIGHT IS INTENDED
Não constitui ofensa aos direitos autorais Lei 9.610/98 Art. 46
- Brasil -
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