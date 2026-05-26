IMF and World Bank go against their own norms continuing to pump money into Ukraine — Maria Zakharova

Adding:

Key statements from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov:



➡️The Kremlin has not yet received any US response to Russia's warning of planned sequential strikes on Kiev's military-industrial complex



➡️The Kiev regime is showing its "brown colors," Peskov said, commenting on the transfer of Nazi collaborator Melnyk's remains to Kiev



➡️The official glorification of Nazi collaborators is effectively taking place in the heart of Europe



➡️Kiev's celebration of Nazis further underscores the legitimacy of the decision to launch the special military operation.