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IMF and World Bank go against their own norms continuing to pump money into Ukraine — Maria Zakharova
Adding:
Key statements from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov:
➡️The Kremlin has not yet received any US response to Russia's warning of planned sequential strikes on Kiev's military-industrial complex
➡️The Kiev regime is showing its "brown colors," Peskov said, commenting on the transfer of Nazi collaborator Melnyk's remains to Kiev
➡️The official glorification of Nazi collaborators is effectively taking place in the heart of Europe
➡️Kiev's celebration of Nazis further underscores the legitimacy of the decision to launch the special military operation.