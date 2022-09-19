Create New Account
September 26, 2022
The Rapture is a hope the Bible says and we are to watch for it. It's a "must watch" while there is still time to get on board. Set aside three hours to watch it. September 26, 2022 is a real possibility. Don't be left behind. We are in a Jubilee year which happens every 49/50 years, when all debts are forgiven according the Old Testament. No preacher can deny that we are at the end of the church age and at the beginning of the tribulation.

The Jewish calendar is set up for seven feasts. The first four are fulfilled after which the church age happens to gather as many believers as possible. It ends and three more feasts will follow to be fulfilled. The Feast of Trumpets is next, which implies the wedding feast to take place for the Bride of Christ, September 25-27, 2022. The door to heaven will be open for a short time, don't miss it. Even if this is not the time, the Rapture is imminent and you'll be ready.

third templerapturejubileefeast of trumpetsday of atonementred heifersdiscovery of noahs arc

