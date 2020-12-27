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Is the all Natural Little Yellow Pill a Miracle?
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29 views • December 27, 2020
I had a good job for 32 years in a Propane refinery in our local town.. But I was burnt out with it, 32 years of back and forth, back and forth and everything else that goers along with it. Don't get me wrong.. I was very grateful.
Shirley and I were looking for something and put a 30K deposit down on a traditional Franchise. That fell through and the company did not refund our money. Business is tough in the real world. My lawyer said, Fred, you signed the franchise agreement... We can sue but you will lose..
Then about this time of year (8 years ago), a friend told us about an ABC documentary and an all natural "Little Yellow Pill." Within a year with this amazing product and opportunity, we decided I could pack it in at the Propane plant and our life continues to get better and better. No more commute, no more back and forth, no more limits on Vacation time etc...
Interestingly enough... I just read in the paper that the governor of Michigan wants to close the pipeline that feeds the propane factory in Ontario Canada. If this happens, the refinery will close, Jobs will be lost, and the largest Propane manufacturer in the eastern Canada and USA will close.
As my dad always said... Dig your well before your well goes dry...
What are you doing to secure your financial and your health future, what are you doing to leverage major future trends?
If you would like to know what we did... just message me at [email protected] and I will get you the information you need.
Here is to wishing you a blessed 2021.. 💖💖
Shirley and I were looking for something and put a 30K deposit down on a traditional Franchise. That fell through and the company did not refund our money. Business is tough in the real world. My lawyer said, Fred, you signed the franchise agreement... We can sue but you will lose..
Then about this time of year (8 years ago), a friend told us about an ABC documentary and an all natural "Little Yellow Pill." Within a year with this amazing product and opportunity, we decided I could pack it in at the Propane plant and our life continues to get better and better. No more commute, no more back and forth, no more limits on Vacation time etc...
Interestingly enough... I just read in the paper that the governor of Michigan wants to close the pipeline that feeds the propane factory in Ontario Canada. If this happens, the refinery will close, Jobs will be lost, and the largest Propane manufacturer in the eastern Canada and USA will close.
As my dad always said... Dig your well before your well goes dry...
What are you doing to secure your financial and your health future, what are you doing to leverage major future trends?
If you would like to know what we did... just message me at [email protected] and I will get you the information you need.
Here is to wishing you a blessed 2021.. 💖💖
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