Quo Vadis





Apr 18, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Revelations on Russia to Sister Faustina Kowalska.





The dramatic facts related to Russia, which are reflected in various visions and apparitions had by Catholic mystics in recent centuries.





There are also revelations from Jesus to Sister Faustina Kowalska which have an inseparable bond with that land.





In fact, the Polish saint and mystic received numerous messages from the Lord which made her a source of infinite graces but also of very important premonitions for all humanity.





In particular, back in 1936, Saint Faustina offered a day of prayers for Russia.





Indeed, according to what emerges from his writings; it was Jesus himself who was greatly distressed by what was happening in the country; two decades after the outbreak of the Soviet revolution which strongly marked the life of the Russians and also the fate of the whole world; grappling with other terrible atheistic and materialistic ideologies.





In those same years, however, around the thirties of the twentieth century, the Polish mystic known for her visions of the merciful Jesus from which the cult of Divine Mercy originated on the impulse of Pope John Paul II, her great devotee, received several private revelations from Jesus .





Those same visions later gave birth to the extraordinary cult that led the Polish Pope to create the solemnity of Divine Mercy Sunday, that falls every year on the second Sunday after Easter.





One of the best known texts of the Polish saint was her own Diary of hers, whose original title adds the subtitle "Divine mercy in my soul".





In that diary, in December 1936, Saint Faustina claimed to offer her days precisely for Russia.





“Today I offered it for Russia; I offered all my sufferings and prayers for that poor country”, is one of the passages contained in this unique text for its depth and being imbued with profound mysticism, flowing directly from the bowels of her radical love for Christ.





“After the Holy Communion, Jesus said to me: I cannot bear this country any longer; do not tie my hands, my daughter” continues the nun.





“I understood that if it weren't for the prayers of souls dear to God, this whole nation would have already been annihilated.





Oh, how much I suffer for this nation, that has expelled God from its borders!"





A short time ago, the dictator Joseph Stalin, then head of the government of the Soviet Union which he took over after Lenin's death, had just signed the Constitution of the Soviet Union on December 5, 1936.





In that same year the great purges began, the vast repression that took place in the USSR to purge the Communist Party of alleged "conspirators".





In that terrible repression no less than 750,000 people were killed because of their opposition to the government, sometimes even only presumed.





For this reason, today more than ever there is a need to trust in figures of exceptional holiness such as Sister Faustina Kowalska was, so that she can intercede from heaven in the dramatic situation that Ukraine is experiencing but which consequently affects the whole world, both to be able to drag all of humanity into this absurd conflict, in the wake of a Third World War that, as has always happened, is orchestrated by the powerful to the detriment of the poor and the innocent.





We ask with all the strength of our hearts to Saint Faustina that all this is not allowed, and that Jesus intervenes once again to stop the evil by melting the hearts of those who perpetrate it, with war, with weapons, with hatred and the devastation.





We trust in the triumph of the Divine Mercy of Jesus, thanks to the prayers of souls dear to God, as Kowalska called them, the only ones who can truly bring about the conversion of humanity for the establishment of the Kingdom of God, rather than the projects of the devil.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVwR82NyZ8w