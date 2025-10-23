Jim Rose’s Irrelevant and Misguided Racial Obsession Crusade Fuels a Backlash on KFAB in Nebraska

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KFAB’s influential 50,000-watt signal in Nebraska hosts a morning program where a co-anchor’s focus on racial themes has stirred significant discontent. Corporate influences and evolving public views raise questions about media integrity. Stakeholders seek a shift toward authentic discourse, prompting scrutiny of current broadcasting practices and host roles.
View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/jim-roses-irrelevant-and-misguided
#JimRose #KFAB #RacismFatigue #NebraskaRadio #RacialDiscourse