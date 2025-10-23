BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jim Rose’s Irrelevant and Misguided Racial Obsession Crusade Fuels a Backlash on KFAB in Nebraska
KFAB’s influential 50,000-watt signal in Nebraska hosts a morning program where a co-anchor’s focus on racial themes has stirred significant discontent. Corporate influences and evolving public views raise questions about media integrity. Stakeholders seek a shift toward authentic discourse, prompting scrutiny of current broadcasting practices and host roles.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/jim-roses-irrelevant-and-misguided

#JimRose #KFAB #RacismFatigue #NebraskaRadio #RacialDiscourse

racial discoursepublic backlashkfabnebraska radiomedia ethics
