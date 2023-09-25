Samuel Seabury Arrested: Freemason History Documentary Secret History Huguenot Lodge #46 Part 7

Please enjoy this Freemason history documentary, The Secret History of Masonic Lodge Huguenot #46, Part 7: Samuel Seabury Arrested. This is the Sixth installment of The Secret History of Masonic Lodge Huguenot #46 series, which explores the lodge's significant role in the history of Westchester County, New York State, the United States, and the world. The lodge was established in 1796 in the Town of Eastchester, Westchester County. The videos provide insights into the lodge's members, its history, and Freemasonry. In this episode, we go local and start looking at the foundations of Westchester Lodge / Huguenot #46. We discuss the religious undercurrents that run through the American Revolution and discuss real Freemasonry. This is the backdrop to the local events in Westchester County and sets the stage for the American Revolution here and ultimately the direct experiences of some of the founding members of our lodge. You can find this and other episodes here in 4k:

