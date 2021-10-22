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Did You Seriously Just Think Our Moon Was a Natural Satellite? - THINK AGAIN! [20.10.2021]
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162 views • October 22, 2021
Researchers have discovered that our Moon possesses few or no heavy metals and has no core; something that should not be possible. If higher life only developed on Earth because of our Moon being exactly where it is and what it consists of, it becomes unreasonable to cling to the idea that our Moon is just a natural objectt. Of course, such a concept would have profound implications. But what did our ancient ancestors know about this and is the science we are being told incorrect?
1,306 views Premiered 23 hours ago
Phenomena Magazine
14.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/P9r-wnncoy8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwMD0j2-Y7AkkZsb2UT03GA
1,306 views Premiered 23 hours ago
Phenomena Magazine
14.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/P9r-wnncoy8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwMD0j2-Y7AkkZsb2UT03GA
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