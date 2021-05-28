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Oppress and Plunder: Antifederalist Brutus No. 3
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30 views • May 28, 2021
In his 3rd essay, Antifederalist Brutus made the case that ratification should be rejected because representation in Congress was far from sufficient to guard against bribery and corruption. He predicted it would lead to a “government in the hands of the few to oppress and plunder the many.” And he pulled no punches in his opposition to the three-fifths clause - and slavery as an institution.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: May 28, 2021
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: May 28, 2021
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