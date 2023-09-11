9-11 Was an Inside Job -- Just Look at Building 7 (Greg Reese Report)

The September 11, 2001 attack on 3 World Trade Center buildings and the cruise missile

that hit the Pentagon Accounting Office was a coordinated effort by Satanists

world-wide (including the Israeli Mossad). 9-11 in numerology means "Ignore God."

Brian Reese gives proof in 5 minutes. For more info on 9-11:

Why 9-11? It means that the Satanists reject GOD:

THE NUMEROLOGICAL SIGNIFICANCE OF 9/11

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sayNs0LoVOc

Who knew about the significance of 9-11 for

thousands of years? The Satanic Cabal!



BACK TO THE FUTURE predicts 9/11

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1ULjJ3EqyY

The Bush 9-11 Classroom Ritual, The 'KIDS'

recite: KITE, HIT, STEEL, PLANE, MUST

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTjz7rfPjfQ

The Occult Numerology of 9/11 – Updated https://anarchoforteanist.wordpress.com/2017/11/05/the-occult-numerology-of-911-updated/

More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/









