BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Silver Holdings Explained: Where It Is Stored and How Much Exists
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
403 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
121 views • 22 hours ago

Silver Holdings Explained: Where It Is Stored and How Much Exists | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

David reviews the state of physical silver availability by examining withdrawals and inventories across China, the Shanghai Gold Exchange, COMEX, and the LBMA. He notes that Shanghai silver withdrawals in 2025 were near record levels and that early 2026 activity suggests a similar pace, indicating sustained physical demand flowing into China.

COMEX inventories have experienced sharp swings. Stocks rose significantly in 2025 due to tariff-related arbitrage that pulled metal from London, then declined rapidly as silver was shipped back out. Although recent draw downs exceeded 100 million ounces, total inventories remain above early-2025 levels. However, the critical issue is not total ounces but the relatively small registered category that is actually available for delivery, which heightens delivery risk when demand spikes.

In London, headline LBMA silver holdings appear large, but Morgan emphasizes that the estimated free float is far smaller, roughly a fraction of reported totals. This silver often supports multiple paper claims, reducing transparency and true availability. When combined with modest reported stocks in Chinese exchanges, Morgan estimates that readily accessible, unencumbered silver across major exchanges is limited relative to annual global physical demand of roughly 200 million ounces.

He concludes that while above ground silver stocks are often cited in the billions of ounces, only a small portion is commercially available at any given time, and much of it is steadily moving east. With silver now designated a critical mineral and governments potentially rebuilding strategic stockpiles, physical demand is likely to remain strong. Morgan expects ongoing tension between physical market realities and paper trading mechanisms, with consolidation in the near term, but ultimately argues that physical silver availability will assert itself over paper pricing structures.

Watch this video on Silver Holdings Explained: Where It Is Stored and How Much Exists, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Silver Holdings Explained: Where It Is Stored and How Much Exists.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

Keywords
goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bessent warns of &#8220;big loss&#8221; if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Bessent warns of “big loss” if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Kevin Hughes
Gold and silver struggle for direction amid market volatility and central bank shifts

Gold and silver struggle for direction amid market volatility and central bank shifts

Patrick Lewis
FBI warns of AI-powered romance scams surging ahead of Valentine&#8217;s Day—victims lose over $1B to fake love

FBI warns of AI-powered romance scams surging ahead of Valentine’s Day—victims lose over $1B to fake love

Belle Carter
Gold Rush 2.0: Why precious metals are your financial lifeline

Gold Rush 2.0: Why precious metals are your financial lifeline

Ramon Tomey
The Great Property Tax Heist: The shocking scheme forcing families into financial ruin

The Great Property Tax Heist: The shocking scheme forcing families into financial ruin

Ramon Tomey
RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy