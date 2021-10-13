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Questions about the vaccines they don't want you to ask
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101 views • October 13, 2021
This video is about questions concerning alternatives to the vaccines and questions about the vaccines that are not being adequately addressed by the government, medical community, vaccine companies, or their representatives that need to be answered.
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