© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jenna Ellis Is Torching Ronna McDaniel And The RNC, And That's A Good Thing
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • July 13, 2021
Jenna Ellis has officially left the GOP after Ronna "Romney" McDaniel refused to admit she put her finger on the scale against President Trump during the post-2020 fight for election integrity. The RNC has been a laughing stock for decades, and this could be what finally tips the scales.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60edd0d65e1bc05c8a3e995a
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60edd0d65e1bc05c8a3e995a
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.