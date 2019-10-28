© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump on Schiff: He's a leaker like nobody has seen before
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • October 28, 2019
President Trump travels to Chicago aboard Air Force Once. Later this morning the president will deliver remarks at the International Association of the Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition. #FoxNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.