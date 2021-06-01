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INFORMED CONSENT - KNOW THE FACTS - ABOUT THE COVID-19 JAB
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283 views • June 01, 2021
This full-length documentary film takes you through the entire "INFORMED CONSENT" process, enabling you to understand ALL the critical information and facts surrounding the COVID-19 Jab. This is the PERFECT video if you are considering taking the shot and are not sure as well as sharing with anyone you know who is thinking about it.
BEFORE YOU DECIDE ABOUT TAKING THE COVID-19 JAB - WATCH THIS VIDEO FIRST!!!
BEFORE YOU DECIDE ABOUT TAKING THE COVID-19 JAB - WATCH THIS VIDEO FIRST!!!
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