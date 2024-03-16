[May 9, 2022] Matt Long – The Biblical Shape of the Earth – May 9, 2022 Patrick Timpone [oneradionetwork]

Original: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RbbiVSbjIR6E/

Matt found better explanations in the Bible than in science class.

When and why did they stop teaching flat earth cosmology?

If the earth is spinning, shouldn’t we be able to feel the earth spin? They’re teaching us not to trust our God-given senses.

What existed prior to Jesus’ creation of the earth? Was earth created 6000 years ago?

Physical reality is earth.

Are we eternal beings? Do we have a starting place? An ending place?

They try to make us fear death. Makes us controllable.

All ancient cultures subscribe to a flat rotating earth with something like a dome above us.

Biblical theology believes in a stationery earth with dome over the top and stars inside the dome. The hosts of heaven are the stars, and the angels’ job is to participate in the rhythm and clock of the earth.

Bible said a star fell from heaven and was given the key to the bottomless pit.

7 stars in the hands of Jesus are the 7 angels.

Enoch says stars are angels, which are intelligently designed entities.

God sits above the north star, the star that doesn’t move. The procession of heavenly hosts all revolve around God. Revelation 4:3.

Google “Hebrew cosmology”. The waters above are heaven. In Genesis 11, the Tower of Babel was an attempt to reach into the heavens.

Bible is a collection of 66 books collected over time. It was the first book and is the most reliable of all books. The writers want us to believe what they saw.

Where does your truth start? There’s a war going on against truth.

Matt recommends The Happiest People on Earth book.

How often does the term “Immovable earth” occur in the Bible? The biblical writers were getting a direct download from God.

The firmament is described as a strong molten looking glass that God walks on. Over 200 verses refer to a fixed, flat, immovable earth with a firmament above.

Water comes from the fountains of the deep. Relieving air pressure at the firmament level allows water to come up from below.

Moon gives off cold light. Its phases are tied to the sun, but it’s giving off its own light. Moon might be an inverted dome of a pole. What are the moon’s craters?

How high is the firmament? Where Is the center of the world? Strange black structure at Antarctica called the Black Rock.

Admiral Byrd said there’s an ice wall at Antarctica that extends for at least 3 miles. Multiple countries agree it’s off-limits to any private exploration. Operation Deep Freeze expeditions. Does the dome meet earth there?

Disney filmed Operation Deep Freeze. He was friends with Werner von Braun, who has Bible scripture on his tombstone referring to a firmament.

What is the Sea of Glass biblical reference in Revelation 4:6 and 15:2? Could it be a frozen self-healing system?

Larry asks: What is the mud flood? A reset every couple hundred years, where the population awakens and the controllers then shut them down with a reset. Phenomenal buildings exist from the far past.

Purposely diluting the wonder of the past to diminish the wonder of God.

We have a responsibility to determine if what we are absorbing is truth or lies.

Oregon listener asks about the moon moving in the opposite direction when viewed from Florida.

Matt’s opinion of Nephilim? They predate Genesis 6. Rock wall found with a layer of giant bones and skulls, which is now under water. Noah’s flood was to get rid of Nephilim bloodline.

Is the current Great Awakening actually God in motion? Apocalypse means awakening.

Does Satan exist?

Shelly asks about the moon phases. If the moon is an electro-powered system, and earth is a magnet, the moon is like a light bulb affected by the location of the power source of the sun. It’s self-illuminated and self-phasing.

How about the International Space Station, which will be eliminated next year. There’s room above the Karman line to be in space but not be in outer space. Horizonal diffraction will bend the corners of earth down, like a fish-eye lens, so astronauts will see earth as a curved ball.

Does gravity really exist?

Does NASA really use helium balloons for satellites? Something could be weightless below the firmament, but it’s more a function of electromagnetics.

Contradictions between heliocentric model of cosmology vs. biblical model keeps people from believing in the Bible. Matt felt plugged into the Creator when he discovered the truth of biblical cosmology.

Sharon asks how to counteract a “highly-educated” son who fiercely holds onto the heliocentric model. Start with proving the Bible is true.

Good References: David Weiss and his flat earth-sun-moon app, Dean Odle on Rumble, MattLongTexas Facebook Instagram Twitter and Youtube, and Level (2021) documentary. Flat earth search results on YouTube, and also Flat Earth Society, give misleading TPTB versions. Disregard.

https://flatearthdave.com