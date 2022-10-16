Explaining the Faith - Martin Luther vs. St. Therese: Debunking the Myths of Reformation vs. Revolt

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Fr. Chris Alar
Streamed live 9 hours ago Was Martin Luther a hero of justice or a disobedient leader of revolt? Hear Fr. Chris Alar give the often misunderstood facts and debunk many common myths about one of the Fathers of the Protestant Reformation. Also, hear how similar he was to St. Therese of Lisieux, but how they went down totally different roads.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvA_lKAh7_c