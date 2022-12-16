Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Donald Trump Just Launched Clown Show NFT Trading Cards And Imploded The Entire MAGA-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-DEC 16 2022
286 views
channel image
Rightly dividing the word
Published 21 hours ago |

The New York Post said today that 'when Donald Trump teased a "major announcement" Wednesday, the MAGA boards went crazy with speculation. He's going to be the next speaker of the House! He's enlisted Ron DeSantis to be his vice presidential candidate! He's finally found that voter fraud he's been promising for two years! But no, it was a digital card collection of Trump dressed up like a superhero. In other words, another money grab.' And just like that, the MAGA Movement is over.

"And they troubled the people and the rulers of the city, when they heard these things." Acts 17:8 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Donald Trump has dramatically imploded by his own hand, so don't you dare get mad at me for talking about it. We told you this was coming, we take no pleasure in reporting on it, but we told you it was coming. Back in 2016, we made tons of people mad because the Lord told me to support Donald Trump, and because of that we did. The Lord told me Trump would win in a landslide, so we wrote about that and it happened. As near as I can figure it, God placed Trump in power in order to create the Abraham Accords, something no other president would ever have done. Those Accords were created by Mohamed bin Zayed, and they lead directly to the Daniel 9:27 covenant confirmation by Antichrist in the time of Jacob's trouble. Does God ever use unsaved, lost people to accomplish His will? He sure does.

Keywords
jesusbible studypodcastend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket