Donald Trump Just Launched Clown Show NFT Trading Cards And Imploded The Entire MAGA-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-DEC 16 2022

The New York Post said today that 'when Donald Trump teased a "major announcement" Wednesday, the MAGA boards went crazy with speculation. He's going to be the next speaker of the House! He's enlisted Ron DeSantis to be his vice presidential candidate! He's finally found that voter fraud he's been promising for two years! But no, it was a digital card collection of Trump dressed up like a superhero. In other words, another money grab.' And just like that, the MAGA Movement is over.



"And they troubled the people and the rulers of the city, when they heard these things." Acts 17:8 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Donald Trump has dramatically imploded by his own hand, so don't you dare get mad at me for talking about it. We told you this was coming, we take no pleasure in reporting on it, but we told you it was coming. Back in 2016, we made tons of people mad because the Lord told me to support Donald Trump, and because of that we did. The Lord told me Trump would win in a landslide, so we wrote about that and it happened. As near as I can figure it, God placed Trump in power in order to create the Abraham Accords, something no other president would ever have done. Those Accords were created by Mohamed bin Zayed, and they lead directly to the Daniel 9:27 covenant confirmation by Antichrist in the time of Jacob's trouble. Does God ever use unsaved, lost people to accomplish His will? He sure does.

