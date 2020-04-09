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2020 Virus 14 | Ep 09 | An introduction to 5G | Health | Adrian
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22 views • April 09, 2020
#Adrian #coronavirus #naturalHealth #5G
This is an introduction to 5G and a pointer to a detailed and comprehensive pice of investigative journalism.
The 5G system is a WiGig wireless network that operates in the 60GHz spectrum with a download speeds of up to 10 Gbps compared to the 4G download speed of 10 Mbps.
This is the video to watch - The 5G Trojan Horse
You can watch the video and find the show notes here:
http://theconsciousresistance.com/trojanhorse/
Professor Emeritus Martin Pall
Massive Predicted Effects of 5G in the Context of Safety Guideline Failures:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/14DtvRZNeKXLAxQhNUdCsDKpzonk4po7v/view?fbclid=IwAR2cMOjky4K1i_1Y6uN1UGTOxgld0F0lM6VXbQxKwNAxxCY9ylOQstotH0E
A comment recently by David Mortimer
In August 2019, a group of prominent scientists warned the world that there is strong evidence that 5G may have "a systemic effect on immune function" and cause "acceleration of bacterial and viral replication." The proliferation of 5G, wireless technology, and dirty electricity is, without a doubt, increasing unnecessary vulnerabilities in the spread of infectious disease. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6701402/
Effects of 5g on trees in UK:
https://www.facebook.com/livelearnevolve/videos/2706458609599083/UzpfSTEwMDA0NDIyMjQyMTQzNToxNTQwMjg0ODk0MTQ1NjQ/
---
In a recent email to me from a subscriber:
Something you should also look into in regards to 5G is the Millimeter wave band. 5G uses between 24ghz and 86ghz Millimeter wave. The interesting thing with this is the US military Active Denial System (used for crowd control) fires a concentrated beam at 95ghz which then “boils” water and fat molecules in the skin, causing enough pain to disperse crowds.
Interesting how the top of the 5G bandwidth is only 9ghz lower than the ADS but yet they claim that 5G can have no ill effects on health 🤔
I’ve also seen videos of people using Geiger counters near to recently erected 5G masts and the results are alarming with them showing high levels of radiation.
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y
This is an introduction to 5G and a pointer to a detailed and comprehensive pice of investigative journalism.
The 5G system is a WiGig wireless network that operates in the 60GHz spectrum with a download speeds of up to 10 Gbps compared to the 4G download speed of 10 Mbps.
This is the video to watch - The 5G Trojan Horse
You can watch the video and find the show notes here:
http://theconsciousresistance.com/trojanhorse/
Professor Emeritus Martin Pall
Massive Predicted Effects of 5G in the Context of Safety Guideline Failures:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/14DtvRZNeKXLAxQhNUdCsDKpzonk4po7v/view?fbclid=IwAR2cMOjky4K1i_1Y6uN1UGTOxgld0F0lM6VXbQxKwNAxxCY9ylOQstotH0E
A comment recently by David Mortimer
In August 2019, a group of prominent scientists warned the world that there is strong evidence that 5G may have "a systemic effect on immune function" and cause "acceleration of bacterial and viral replication." The proliferation of 5G, wireless technology, and dirty electricity is, without a doubt, increasing unnecessary vulnerabilities in the spread of infectious disease. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6701402/
Effects of 5g on trees in UK:
https://www.facebook.com/livelearnevolve/videos/2706458609599083/UzpfSTEwMDA0NDIyMjQyMTQzNToxNTQwMjg0ODk0MTQ1NjQ/
---
In a recent email to me from a subscriber:
Something you should also look into in regards to 5G is the Millimeter wave band. 5G uses between 24ghz and 86ghz Millimeter wave. The interesting thing with this is the US military Active Denial System (used for crowd control) fires a concentrated beam at 95ghz which then “boils” water and fat molecules in the skin, causing enough pain to disperse crowds.
Interesting how the top of the 5G bandwidth is only 9ghz lower than the ADS but yet they claim that 5G can have no ill effects on health 🤔
I’ve also seen videos of people using Geiger counters near to recently erected 5G masts and the results are alarming with them showing high levels of radiation.
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y
Keywords
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