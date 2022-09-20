Create New Account
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09/20/2022
Published 2 months ago

We keep getting glimpses of the America that the Liberal Left has been pushing for, for years now, and it is disturbing. I will talk of a few of those today. We need to step up and start being patriots, who will fight for our nation. The left is tearing it down, while the people do nothing but film the destruction.  Never helping to stop it.  November will be our best chance to change this destructive trend in years.  Are we going to do it, or continue doing nothing?

