Miles Talked About His Growth Experience and How His Character of Trustworthiness Is Formed

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My father was nice to others, always handed things to others, we have an extreme mother, gave birth to a dozen of kids, 8 sons. A diligent, trustworthy mother. Under such situation, you will enjoy more and more trust and family’s nurture, and in a society. In return, you are respected. This will help you understand the value of trust. Trust is honorable.