Joe Oltmann, host of Conservative Daily, talks about why he believes Miles Guo’s fight is actually his fight, is the fight of every one of us

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Joe Oltmann (GETTR:@joeoltmann), host of Conservative Daily, talks about why he believes Miles Guo’s fight is actually his fight, is the fight of every one of us. Miles has selflessly made all the sacrifices for others, and is now still going through all the persecutions. Miles Guo is the spiritual animal for him. People need to stop and realize what they can do to Miles Guo, they can do to you, to me, and to every one of us. We need to fight together.

06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】Conservative Daily主播乔·奥特曼 (GETTR:@joeoltmann)谈论为什么他认为郭文贵的战斗就是他的战斗，是我们每一个人的战斗。郭文贵已经无私地为他人做出了那些牺牲，并且现在仍然在经受所有这些迫害。郭文贵就是那个能引起他精神共鸣的人。人们需要停下来并意识到，那些人能对郭文贵做的事，也会对你、对我、对我们所有人做同样的事。我们需要一起战斗。

