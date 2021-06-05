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ICAN’s FAUCI FOIA ON FOX
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681 views • June 05, 2021
ICAN’s FAUCI FOIA ON FOX
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson uses a FOIA, obtained by Informed Consent Action Network (icandecide.org) containing 3000 new pages of Anthony Fauci’s emails, to expose the ‘lies’ of the beleaguered director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
#ICANFauciemails #Tucker #RoundTwo #FauciEmails #Fauci #TheHighWire #FOIA
credit: Fox News https://youtu.be/C1RHyr6U9MY'
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson uses a FOIA, obtained by Informed Consent Action Network (icandecide.org) containing 3000 new pages of Anthony Fauci’s emails, to expose the ‘lies’ of the beleaguered director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
#ICANFauciemails #Tucker #RoundTwo #FauciEmails #Fauci #TheHighWire #FOIA
credit: Fox News https://youtu.be/C1RHyr6U9MY'
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