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Tucker Carlson: White House Covid Response Spreads Disinfo on Twitter
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60 views • August 04, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down Tucker Carlson's latest report exposing Ben Wakana, the deputy director of strategic communications and engagement for the White House unit, spreading false information about the spread of the virus on Twitter.
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