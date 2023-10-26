Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2023-10-26 Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein versus CJ Werleman
channel image
The HWP Report
133 Subscribers
51 views
Published Thursday

A comparison of the words of the chief rabbi in South Africa, Warren Goldstein, and the facts as explained by CJ Werleman.

THE SATANIC STATE OF ISRAEL - THE HEART OF WORLDWIDE EVIL

The satanic state of Israel was created by a globalist cabal of psychopaths. This corporate state is owned and controlled by this satanic cabal which is a death cult that is unfolding the globalist agenda for a technocratic, transhumanist New World Order. A totalitarian, dystopian world with a drastically reduced number of people than the current population. The cult also owns and controls the satanic state of South Africa and many other corporate states too. The Palestinian people of course own the land mass known as Palestine. Although the headquarters of many globalist institutions and organizations such as the WHO, the WEF and GAVI are located in Geneva, Switzerland, it is the satanic state of Israel which is at the heart of the unfolding dystopia since the plan is for their king, the extremely evil false messiah, to rule the world from Jerusalem. 

SUPPORTING THE SATANIC STATE OF ISRAEL WOULD BE SUPPORTING YOUR OWN DISEMPOWERMENT AND DESTRUCTION

Keywords
genocideextinctiondepopulation agendatranshumanismelectromagnetic radiationglobalist agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket