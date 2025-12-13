BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UNINFORMED CONSENT ⚕ ATTORNEY AARON SIRI'S BATTLE AGAINST BIG VAX [EP 50] GOING ROGUE W LARA LOGAN
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
30 views • 1 day ago

Lara Logan - NEW EPISODE:


UNINFORMED CONSENT: Attorney Aaron Siri’s Battle Against Big Vax | Ep 50 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan


00:00 Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

10:38 Gold & Silver: Act Now

21:42 Faith, Hope, and Crowdfunding

36:45 Vaccine Schedule and Public Perception

45:34 Vaccine Study: Unexpected Pertussis Findings

01:00:36 Origins of Hepatitis B Vaccine

01:07:38 Measles Impact on Public Health

01:14:28 Vaccine Controversy and Allegations

01:23:18 Systemic Harm and Accountability

01:39:28 Risk-Benefit Analysis of Hep B Vaccine

01:47:48 Patriotism and Hard Work

02:02:14 Fundamental Rights and Informed Decisions

02:05:23 Question Vaccine Decisions


@GoingRoguewLara


@AaronSiriSG


Source: https://x.com/laralogan/status/1999554339858448746

covidiocracyaaron siriuninformed consentmulti pronged offensivegoing rogue with lara logan
