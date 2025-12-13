UNINFORMED CONSENT ⚕ ATTORNEY AARON SIRI'S BATTLE AGAINST BIG VAX [EP 50] GOING ROGUE W LARA LOGAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lara Logan - NEW EPISODE:
UNINFORMED CONSENT: Attorney Aaron Siri’s Battle Against Big Vax | Ep 50 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan
00:00 Vaccine Injury Compensation Program
10:38 Gold & Silver: Act Now
21:42 Faith, Hope, and Crowdfunding
36:45 Vaccine Schedule and Public Perception
45:34 Vaccine Study: Unexpected Pertussis Findings
01:00:36 Origins of Hepatitis B Vaccine
01:07:38 Measles Impact on Public Health
01:14:28 Vaccine Controversy and Allegations
01:23:18 Systemic Harm and Accountability
01:39:28 Risk-Benefit Analysis of Hep B Vaccine
01:47:48 Patriotism and Hard Work
02:02:14 Fundamental Rights and Informed Decisions
02:05:23 Question Vaccine Decisions
