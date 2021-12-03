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There Are Over 800 FEMA Camps Open and Ready | Live From The Lair
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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334 views • December 03, 2021
Popp talks about the future of the AR platform and the reality of FEMA camps in the United States.
#Military #FEMAcamps #2A

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