Rothschild Illuminati Pyramid - Surrender Of The Sheeple To Lucifer - Anthony J Hilder
Anthony J Hilder on the Rothschild Estate in England. A glass pyramid where it is said that Rockstars Entertainers and notables gather to wear ceremonial robes and do homage to Lucifer in gratitude for their positions. Called The Temple Of Apollo by the locals.

Mirrored - Anthony Hilder

rothschildanthony hildertemple of apolloilluminati pyramid

