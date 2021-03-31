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YOUTUBE REMOVES the DISLIKE BUTTON BECAUSE BIDEN Keeps Getting NUKED With Dislikes
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70 views • March 31, 2021
This is a mirror video from Mr. Obvious on YouTube
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My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information and to spread their messages so the truth may get out to more people. These are usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about or just want to share. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
I also have another channel here on Brighteon. It's called, "Truth Cat Radio Videos", where I have started a channel to promote Steven D Kelley at Truth Cat Radio.com. Please visit there also.
YouTube is REMOVING the dislike button because the mainstream keeps getting NUKED and RATIO'D hard by the community. LOL. #Biden #YouTube #JoeBiden
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Support his Channel: https://www.patreon.com/MROBVIOUS, info further below.
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information and to spread their messages so the truth may get out to more people. These are usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about or just want to share. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
I also have another channel here on Brighteon. It's called, "Truth Cat Radio Videos", where I have started a channel to promote Steven D Kelley at Truth Cat Radio.com. Please visit there also.
YouTube is REMOVING the dislike button because the mainstream keeps getting NUKED and RATIO'D hard by the community. LOL. #Biden #YouTube #JoeBiden
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mr-obvious
Donations: https://donorbox.org/mrobviousdonate
Merch: https://www.redbubble.com/people/MrOb...
Social Media
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrob...
Gab: https://gab.ai/MROBVIOUS
Affiliates
VIRTUE SIGNAL: THE CARD GAME- https://incelriot.myshopify.com/obvious
DOUBLE TAP HEADPHONES: http://doubletapaudio.com?aff=1
Get Soap, Support Veterans: https://herosoapcompany.com/discount/...
Donate
BTC: 3PL2eRYFEKn44gvWsJXgc3Lgz7ipr4u947
ETH: 0x447C31Ea2616caf3c86ea2d16109163A50540658
BAT: 0xf202c6de3D236e1b1da75771db037A87e5d0dEd5
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