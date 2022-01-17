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QUEEN OF ORION. In The Phantom Zone. Part 1
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160 views • January 17, 2022
Duane The Great Writer shares information regarding....
1. The Guides lining up all the people in this lifetime for the big wakeup.
2. Paul Twitchel and his Eckankar creation.
3. Duane's experiences with remote viewing, astral projection, aliens and the secret military programs.
4. The fall of Eckankar, the reptilian takeover.
5. The rod of power giving way to the Nu U and the NuWavISSS.
6. The seers. The approaching and attempted negotiations with the reptilian queen of Orion. Her placement in the phantom zone.
7. Enki and Enlil and their involvement.
Duane The Great Writer answers the following questions....
1. Regarding the hierarchy of the off planet alien control systems.
2. Duane's first exposure to the reptilians and alien factors.
3. The origins of the reptilian species, how they came to be as they are.
https://www.duanethegreatwriter.net/
1. The Guides lining up all the people in this lifetime for the big wakeup.
2. Paul Twitchel and his Eckankar creation.
3. Duane's experiences with remote viewing, astral projection, aliens and the secret military programs.
4. The fall of Eckankar, the reptilian takeover.
5. The rod of power giving way to the Nu U and the NuWavISSS.
6. The seers. The approaching and attempted negotiations with the reptilian queen of Orion. Her placement in the phantom zone.
7. Enki and Enlil and their involvement.
Duane The Great Writer answers the following questions....
1. Regarding the hierarchy of the off planet alien control systems.
2. Duane's first exposure to the reptilians and alien factors.
3. The origins of the reptilian species, how they came to be as they are.
https://www.duanethegreatwriter.net/
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