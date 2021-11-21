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Persecution, The Power to Endure
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43 views • November 21, 2021
#Target Individuals #Gangstalking #Persecution
The Children of The Most High will suffer persecutions will they are on this earth and Jesus Christ came as the perfection example of many of the things we will have to endure. We as Believers will endure persecution but in the end we will have the victory.
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The Children of The Most High will suffer persecutions will they are on this earth and Jesus Christ came as the perfection example of many of the things we will have to endure. We as Believers will endure persecution but in the end we will have the victory.
Please Subscribe, Like, and Hit the Notification Button
Check out of
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