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Humanity Held Hostage by the New World Order
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552 views • January 20, 2022
The White House barricaded; zombie apocalypse; vaccine genocide; humanity under siege; fake Biden presidency; A.I. in control; genocide, extermination, assimilation; the Matrix; the BORG; skynet; the new normal; 5G weapon system; EMF weapons; tyranny; demonic vaccines; child sacrifice; vaccine passports; mark of the beast; end times; something wicked this way comes; war on the people; government is the enemy...
We're in some serious sh*t now....
See also: http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2021
We're in some serious sh*t now....
See also: http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2021
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