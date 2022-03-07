Ukraine News 7Mar22

:17 Alexa says WWIII begins November 23, 2023 at 6:05pm

2:20 Woman tells truth about Ukraine live on French media. Hosts are stunned.

5:57 SU-34 Russian Jets, Patrick Lancaster interviewing soldier in Donetsk

1:23 Zelensky Massacre of Ukrainians attempting to flee the country

3:49 Col Macgregor Zelenskyy is a puppet

4:01 Greg Reese Report on US Bioweapons in Ukraine

:12 Ukraine Fights for the New World Order

2:20 Ukrainian President Zelensky - this video was deleted by Youtube



8 clips, 20:20.



Thumbnail - Trudeau declares war on Russia by detaining innocent civilians.



When asked by SKAI news if he planned to leave the city, Kiouranas responded “how can I leave? When you try to leave you run the risk of running into a patrol of the Ukrainian fascists, the Azov Battalion.”

“They would kill me and are responsible for everything,” he added.

greekcitytimes.com/2022/03/01/greek-in-mariupol-fascist-ukrainian/



“Since Dec. 2021, Russia has been receiving information about NATO's plans to deploy 4 military brigades (2 land, 1 navy, 1 air) on the territory of Ukraine," he added, explaining that an air brigade has the ability to carry nuclear warheads.

"NATO wanted approval of this deployment of troops in the summer of 2022 at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)," Azarov said.

telesurenglish.net/news/NATO-Planned-to-Launch-a-War-Against-Russia-Azarov-20220304-0012.html