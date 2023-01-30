Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Naomi Wolf: Yale is now quietly giving students a religious exemption to the COVID vaccine mandate without reservation
134 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p26r0ivc22b
01/28/2023 Dr. Naomi Wolf: Yale is now quietly giving students a religious exemption to the COVID vaccine mandate without reservation, whereas previously they required the students to get the shot prior to Jan. 31 or not return to school.

01/28/2023 娜奥米·沃尔夫博士：耶鲁大学正在悄悄地毫无保留地对学生新冠疫苗强制令给予宗教豁免，而此前他们要求学生必须在1月31日之前接种疫苗，否则就不能返回学校。

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket