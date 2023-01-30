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https://gettr.com/post/p26r0ivc22b
01/28/2023 Dr. Naomi Wolf: Yale is now quietly giving students a religious exemption to the COVID vaccine mandate without reservation, whereas previously they required the students to get the shot prior to Jan. 31 or not return to school.
01/28/2023 娜奥米·沃尔夫博士：耶鲁大学正在悄悄地毫无保留地对学生新冠疫苗强制令给予宗教豁免，而此前他们要求学生必须在1月31日之前接种疫苗，否则就不能返回学校。