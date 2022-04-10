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Durham asks for Clinton Campaign FALSELY Protected Docs; Dems Ban Hunter Subpoena; Parents Win in WI
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40 views • April 10, 2022
Front Page with Scott Goulet
Durham asks for Clinton Campaign FALSELY protected docs; Dems ban Hunter subpoena; Parents win in WI

John Durham said in a new filing that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, the DNC, and Fusion GPS appear to be withholding documents that aren’t actually protected by attorney-client privilege. He requested that the court force them to hand over the documents that are for the upcoming trial of ex-Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have blocked a Republican-backed subpoena to compel Hunter Biden, to testify.

Parents voted to send another set of school board incumbents to the timeout corner to reflect on what they’ve done wrong for COVID-19 policies. The elections were in Wisconsin and officially nonpartisan. The winners were backed by the state and local GOP.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that the Texas government will provide charter buses or flights to send illegal immigrants released into its territory from federal custody straight to Washington, D.C.

#JohnDurham #HunterBiden #HillaryClinton

⚜️⚜️⚜️Special thanks to the show’s sponsor: American Hartford Gold (866-927-2180) or text “SCOTT” to 6-5-5-3-2 https://offers.americanhartfordgold.c...
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spyingclinton campaigndurham investigationhillarygate
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