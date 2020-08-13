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Do It Live! AUTONOMY Podcast S03E14
AUTONOMY
AUTONOMY
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8 views • August 13, 2020
In our LAST Do It Live episode of Season 3, Kara joins Joshua to talk about accomplishments, Autonomy Unlimited, and the overall progress that students and grads have been making these last several weeks. We had some guest speakers this week, including Clifford Ennico who put on a valuable presentation for anyone looking to work for themselves and be their own boss. We also took a glimpse at Benny Wills' interview with Richard Grove last week that gave us a look into how he got where he is today. Students share their progress, and it is beyond inspiring!

There are new projects and accomplishments being made every day in the Autonomy community. This season may be over, but the journey has just begun. We'll see you again in season 4!

Ready to up your life game? Here are 19 Essential Skills for Success NOT Taught in School - https://bit.ly/get-19-skills
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podcastmarketingsmall businessautonomypeople and blogsrichard grove
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