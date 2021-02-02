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The NWO Trans Baphomet Agenda
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149 views • February 02, 2021
The NWO Trans Baphomet Agenda
CREDITS , Originally uploaded by 'Transpocalypse Now'. AKA 'Slavenewworld'. His channel has since been banned by youtube. This video is from a few years ago, but the information is still pertinent.
QUOTE ,, Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye.
Helen Kel
CREDITS , Originally uploaded by 'Transpocalypse Now'. AKA 'Slavenewworld'. His channel has since been banned by youtube. This video is from a few years ago, but the information is still pertinent.
QUOTE ,, Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye.
Helen Kel
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