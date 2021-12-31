Proven COVID Vaccine Lies In Their Own Words

Blatant proven lies exposed of Bill Gates, Rochelle Walensky, Rachel Maddow, Dr. Monica Gandhi, Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden



Transcript of the two-minute video:

COVID Vaccine Lies



- 7/30/20 Bill Gates, “The key goal of the vaccine is to stop transmission”

- 3/29/21 Rochelle Walensky, “Our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick…”

- 3/29/21 Rachel Maddow, “Now we know that the vaccines work well enough that the virus stops in every vaccinated person. A vaccinated person gets exposed to the virus, the virus does not infect them, the virus cannot then use that person to go anywhere else. It cannot use a vaccinated person as a host to go get more people. That means the vaccines will get us to the end of this”.

- 3/30/21 Dr. Monica Gandhi (UCSF Infectious Disease Expert), “Essentially vaccines block you from getting and giving the virus”.

- 5/13/21 Joe Biden, “Fully vaccinated people are at a very very low risk of getting COVID-19. Therefore, if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.”

- 5/17/21 Anthony Fauci, “When people are vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not gonna get infected.”

- 6/2/21 Anthony Fauci, “We have all the vaccines we need. We just need people to take it. A for their own protection, for the protection of their family, but also to break the chain of transmission.”

- 6/2/21 Anthony Fauci, “You want to be a dead end to the virus so when the virus gets to you, you stop it. You don’t allow it to use you as the stepping stone to the next person”.

- 6/3/21 Anthony Fauci, “I think given the country as a whole, the fact that we have now about 50% of adults fully vaccinated and about 62% of adults having received at least one dose, as a nation, I feel fairly certain you’re not gonna se the kind of surges we’ve seen in the past”.

- 7/21/21 Joe Biden, “If you’re vaccinated, you’re not gonna be hospitalized, you’re not gonna be in ICU unit and you’re not gonna die. You’re OK, you’re not gonna get COVID if you have these vaccinations”.