Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
China, Malaysia plan to establish Asian Monetary Fund Shifting From Dollar
98 views
channel image
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

China and Malaysia are about to start talks on establishing an Asian Monetary Fund, as the countries look to reduce reliance on the US dollar in bilateral trade. There have been previous discussions on the establishment of the Fund which struggled to take off due to the strength of the US dollar. But as de-dollarization gains momentum, an increasing number of countries are dumping the greenback in their trade settlements.


source,

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JedDb78fYe98/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Keywords
chinadollarshiftmalaysia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket