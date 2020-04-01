Former Vodafone Executive Exposes Truth Behind 5G

A Former Vodafone executive exposes the truth behind the 5G roll out which is taking place while the world is being locked down under the guise of protecting the people from a 'virus'. The agenda is to shut down and take control of the world economy, introduce a global digital currency and force mandatory vaccination, all under the cover of 'Coronavirus' / Covid-19 which is being used as a smokescreen for the mass deaths that will occur directly from the 5G radiation. They will use 60Ghz and 6Ghz which are the human absorption levels for Iodine and Oxygen. Wuhan was the first 5G city. Milan had extensive 5G infrastructure. The whole thing is a smokescreen for a blockchain based digital currency agenda, being pushed primarily through the U.S. to then be rolled out worldwide. The evil Rothschild owned Federal Reserve and Bank of England are deliberately printing 'infinite QE' which will destroy currencies by debt monetisation, just like Zimbabwe/Weimar Germany.