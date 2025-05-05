BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Canada's Leaders United in Prayer | 59th National Prayer Breakfast Highlights - Re Air
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
Follow
0
8 views • 6 days ago

Donate to help us make more shows at *www.faytene.tv/donate* or by calling 1-866-844-0844.


This powerful episode features highlights from Canada's **59th National Prayer Breakfast**, where political leaders from across party lines, Indigenous leaders, faith leaders, and citizens gathered in Ottawa to lift Canada in prayer.


In this episode:

• Experience excerpts from (former) *PM Justin Trudeau* and *Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre*

• Hear a heartfelt invocation from (former) *Speaker Greg Fergus*

• Witness a powerful prayer from *AFN Chief Cindy Woodhouse*

• Learn about *Canada’s Christian heritage* engraved in Parliament

• Be inspired by Scriptures, hymns, and unity across political divides


🙏 Let’s continue to pray for our nation and its leaders.


*Subscribe to this channel* and share this episode with a friend to spread the message of hope and faith for Canada.


If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

*Sign Up Now: [https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm?source\_id=47da1c3d-c366-42f6-8dfb-95daf8437787\&source\_type=em*


#nationaldayofprayer  #prayer #revival #religiousfreedom #canada #faithandculture #faytenetv #faitheandcanada #pareliament #trudeau #poilievre 

prayercanadarevivalnationaldayofprayerreligiousfreedomfaithandculturefaytenetvfaitheandcanadapareliamenttrudeau poilievre
