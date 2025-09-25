💥🇾🇪 BREAKING | Israeli forces launched one of their largest strike campaigns on Sana’a, Yemen today.

At least 20 airstrikes & over 70 projectiles reportedly hit Ansarullah-controlled sites, including 2 ammo depots, 5 military camps & the Houthis’ Defense Ministry HQ.

Israeli DM Israel Katz: “Whoever harms us will be harmed sevenfold.”

Israeli media claims 50+ Ansarullah fighters were killed in the strikes, which targeted UAV stockpiles & command centers.

Adding: Israel has shut the Allenby Bridge, the main crossing between Jordan and the West Bank, cutting off the only route most Palestinians can use to travel abroad.

➡️ Closure halts both passenger + freight traffic

➡️ Comes as Western states recognize Palestine, angering Netanyahu’s gov’t

➡️ Key for students, workers, patients needing care abroad

➡️ Jordan, home to world’s largest Palestinian refugee population, also serves as a major aid pipeline

Aid groups warn the shutdown could cripple already strained humanitarian operations in Gaza and deepen economic isolation in the West Bank.

Adding: JUST IN — Slovenia becomes the first EU country to officially ban Netanyahu from entry, declaring him persona non grata.

The Slovenian government explained that Netanyahu, like Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, is now considered an undesirable person due to ongoing proceedings against him for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

State Secretary Neva Grašič stressed that the decision is not directed at the Israeli people, but sends a clear message to Israel’s government: Slovenia expects full respect for rulings of international courts and international humanitarian law.