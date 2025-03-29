Please Support Our Sponsors!

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day moneyback guarantee you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

Kash Patel can’t reform a Gestapo like the FBI

With Connor O’Keeffe, writer, Mises Institute

Mises.org

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Can good people justify bureaucracies that are corrupt or unconstitutional? Our Founders did not itemize police, health, education and other functions in Article I, Section 8, where federal powers are “enumerated”. Unenumerated powers were reserved, under the 10th Amendment, for the states. And how could a Police Power centralized in DC NOT be corrupted? Recall Edgar Hoover’s dirt he allegedly gathered on any potential threat to his power? He remained at the FBI's head long after he should have been replaced.

And now MAGA has its man there, the heroic Kash Patel. What if he does so much good that conservatives forget their small government views and leave the FBI to be run later by yet another tyrant?

The Founding philosopher Montesquie said for government to be useful it must be “divided” (enabling better control of it by the people). If a State police bureaucracy threatens its citizens, the harm ends at the State's border (with other states). A corrupt FBI, on the other hand, means no escape anywhere in the nation.

And it’s not just the FBI. It’s the whole Security junta - including the CIA, DHS and DEA, as well as other bureaucracies that we’ll discuss in this week’s show. Don’t let an exciting head distract the smart reformer from pursuing constitutional fixes to our cabal government, especially with a global-connected Technocracy working to coerce and monetize our behavior.

At Mises, Connor writes the “Guns and Butter” column, exposing the seedy collusion between conservatives and liberals to grow government at the expense of our income and rights.